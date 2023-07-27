S&P 500, NASDAQ Drops As Fed Rate Hike

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged lower on Wednesday as investors assessed mixed earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet ahead of a Federal Reserve rate hike that could push borrowing costs to their highest since the global financial crisis. Microsoft (MSFT.O) eased 4.0 percent after laying out an aggressive spending plan to meet demand for its new artificial intelligence (AI)- powered services.

The Windows maker still surpassed estimates for quarterly revenue and profit. On the other hand, Alphabet (GOOGL.O) gained 6.1 percent after the Google parent’s second-quarter profit exceeded Wall Street expectations on steady demand for its cloud services and a rebound in advertising.

The NYSE FANG+ index (.NYFANG), which houses many megacap growth names, dropped 1.1 percent. The index has rallied 74.6 percent so far this year on optimism over AI and hopes that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle.

“After extreme gains so far this year in big tech stocks, we have now moved to a phase where each company’s stock price is very non-correlated to one another,” said David Bahnsen, chief in- vestment officer of the Bahnsen Group. “This is indicative of the selectivity we are seeing in big tech after such a stock price surge so far this year.”