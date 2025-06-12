SOZEA Slaughters 3,000 Cows For Eid, Cites Insecurity For Shortfall

Share

The Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Agency (SOZEA), in collaboration with the Islamic Education Trust (IET), has tendered an unreserved apology to residents of the state for slaughtering 3,000 cows instead of the 4,000 initially targeted during the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The Chairman of the Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission, Malam Muhammad Lawal Maidoki, announced that the agency successfully carried out the Qurbani (sacrificial) exercise involving 3,000 cows.

The original target was 4,000 cows, with an estimated cost of ₦2.5 billion. However, due to insecurity and other logistical challenges, only 3,000 cows were slaughtered, amounting to ₦1.75 billion.

The sacrificial cows were distributed to over 15,000 households across Sokoto, Kano, and Kaduna states.

The initiative was made possible through the generous support of Sulaimaniya and Diversity Turkey. SOZEA also expressed its gratitude to the Darul Erkam Foundation, the Government of Turkey, and other partners for their contributions.

The meat distribution, according to SOZEA, was carried out without discrimination based on political, religious, or ethnic affiliation.

“We express our deepest gratitude to our partners and appreciate the efforts of our team, volunteers, and stakeholders who worked tirelessly to make this event a success,” Maidoki said.

He also issued a heartfelt apology to individuals and communities who may not have received a share of the sacrificial meat, urging them to show understanding and forgiveness.

“We regret the shortfall and sincerely apologize to those who missed out. We appeal for your patience and understanding,” he added.

