Soyinka’s Family Announces Sister Funeral Arrangement

Following the death of famous Nigerian playwright, Prof. Wole Soyinka‘s elder sister, Tinuola Aina, the family of the deceased has released the funeral arrangements.

New Telegraph reports that the family announced the passing of Tinuola on Tuesday, saying she died on November 7, 2023, at the age of 90 years.

Speaking in a statement made available to newsmen, the family said the service of songs will kick off the funeral rites on Thursday, December 7 in Lagos.

The two-day rites are set to conclude on Friday, December 8, culminating in a private interment in Lagos.

She was born on April 29, 1933, and she was the first of seven children of a school teacher, Mr. Samuel Ayodele Soyinka, and trader-homemaker, Mrs. Grace Eniola Soyinka (neé Harrison) at Ake Vicarage, Abeokuta.