Soyinka@91: The Africa Centre Partners WSICE 2025 To Bridge Continents, Creativity, Critical Thought

As Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, turns 91 this July, the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) marks its 16th anniversary with a powerful cross-continental celebration of creativity, culture and youth leadership.

From its inaugural edition in 2010— marking Soyinka’s 76th birthday— WSICE has grown into a globally respected platform where art, advocacy, and African identity converge.

This year, the tradition continues with events scheduled for July 13 in Abeokuta, Nigeria, and July 24–25 in London, United Kingdom, in partnership with The Africa Centre.

The overarching theme for this year’s edition, according to the organisers, which is “Decolonisation of African Youth: Agenda for Our Future Leadership”, invites participants to interrogate postcolonial realities while envisioning new pathways for African futures.

Since its inception, WSICE has remained deeply connected to Professor Soyinka’s personal values and intellectual commitments—drawing young minds into the work of building a more thoughtful, expressive, and culturally conscious society.

This year’s programme builds on last year’s sensational partnership with The Africa Centre in celebrating Professor Soyinka’s 90th birthday to further embed the successes and continue to honour his values.

The 2025 edition will commence on Sunday, July 13, in the serene surroundings of Professor Soyinka’s Ijegba Forest residence, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, where WSICE will host: The Youth Talent Showcase (DYOT – Do Your Own Thing): A celebration of youth voices through performance—music, spoken word, drama, and indigenous arts; The Female Talking Drummers Showcase: Young female drummers reclaim traditional rhythms as tools of empowerment; and Creative Exchanges: Art exhibitions, mentorship, and cultural tributes.

In London, July 24–25, at The Africa Centre, WSICE hosts its UK advocacy segment, offering deep reflections on culture, society and the artist’s evolving role in Africa’s leadership. Highlights include: International Advocacy Panel Theme: “The Artist as Postcolonial Agent: Canvas of Leadership Nuances”.

Speakers and contributors will explore how African creatives confront systems, shape narratives and influence policy. Keynote Speakers: Professor Wilson Mano; and Dr. Vanessa Iwowo. Anchors: the CEO, The Africa Centre, Olu Alake; and Dr. Samantha Iwowo, Bournemouth University.

Highlights of activities also include: Africa Youth Literature, Communication & Arts Workshop: Facilitated by Aduke and Abolore Sobayo, this new feature equips young creatives with tools for storytelling, artistic leadership and self-expression.

Cultural Night: A vibrant fusion of live music, poetry, and visual storytelling. Featured artists include: Kayefi (Afro-folk), Aduke (Neo-soul/Afro-jazz), Segun Akinduro (Sound and performing artiste), Abolore Sobayo (Cultural design), and Eyinju Eledumare (Performance poetry).

The Executive Producer of WSICE and MD/CEO of ZMirage, Dr. Olateju Kareem, shared his vision: “As culture continues to be our pride, let a better understanding of each other’s cultures yield respect and tolerance— leading to unity and the advancement of our shared humanity.”

He added a special tribute to the man at the heart of the programme: “We deeply thank Professor Soyinka for lending not just his name to this initiative, but for personally receiving youth participants each year at his home, and for attending both the Nigerian and UK editions.

His presence— from Abeokuta to The Africa Centre in London—reinforces his enduring role as mentor to generations of young thinkers, writers, and artists.”

The CEO of The Africa Centre, Olu Alake, said: “Building on the truly memorable activities that we hosted for WS@90 last year, The Africa Centre is really proud to be a part of the continued honouring pf Prof Soyinka’s profound leadership.

“This year’s focus on youth, leadership and the pivotal role of the artists as embodiments of cultural continuity and catalysts for a paradigm shift in African leadership is timely and critical. We look forward to another memorable event that will result in real change.”

WSICE 2025 is produced by ZMirage Multimedia Company Ltd., led by Dr. Olateju Kareem, alongside co-executive producer, Prof. Segun Ojewuyi, and in collaboration with respected institutions across both Nigeria and the UK.

“Nigeria’s production team includes Mr. Jahman Anikulapo – Head of Communications; Dr. Tunde Awosanmi – Creative Director; Prof. Razinat Muhammed – Head of Adjudication; Linda Olowokere – Youth Programme Producer; Lilian Amah-Aluko – Production Lead; Ayo Aladekomo – Producer; and Joy Nweye – Associate Producer.

The Africa Centre Originally conceived to foster non-governmental relations between newly independent Africa and Britain, The Africa Centre has since evolved into a forwardthinking, inclusive, and respected cultural institution that promotes positive conversations about Africa.

Their mission is to educate, connect and advocate for Africa and its diaspora. Committed to serving as custodians of Africa’s cultural heritage in London and beyond, empowering communities and accelerating cultural diversity and equality through collaboration, and strategic partnerships, their programmes are relevant and impactful, addressing the needs and expectations of diverse communities and transforming lives.

