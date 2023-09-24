Soyinka Taunts Obasanjo Over ‘Disrespect’ To Oyo Monarchs (Video)

Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has mocked former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his action towards the traditional rulers at an event in Iseyin, Oyo State.

New Telegraph recalls that Obasanjo, during the commissioning of the Iseyin Campus of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), ordered the Oyo monarchs f to stand up and honour Governor Seyi Makinde when he was called to the podium.

Following his action at the event, Obasanjo has continued to receive backlash and criticism for ‘disrespecting’ the traditional institutions and an insult to Yoruba culture.

The former President was, however, called on to publicly apologise to the traditional rulers for his utterances at the event.

Reacting to the development, Soyinka slammed the ex-president in a recent video making rounds on the internet.

In a video sighted by Sunday Telegraph, Soyinka, at an event, told some monarchs at the gathering that he was not in their presence to bark at them to stand up and sit down, which made them laugh.