Soyinka Reacts As Tinubu Renames National Theatre After Him

Nigerian author and Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, on Wednesday said he accepted the renaming of the national theatre after him with mixed feelings.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the building, located in the Iganmu area of Lagos, has been renamed as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at the reopening and re-dedication of the refurbished National Theatre, Soyinka reflected on his disdain for the appropriation of public monuments in Nigeria.

Soyinka said he had always aired his views against the practice of naming public buildings and roads after certain individuals or past leaders.

The playwright shared a nostalgic connection to the national theatre, recalling its original construction during the military era and its role as a key venue during FESTAC ’77.

He lamented the building’s decline over the years, adding that he had once deemed it “Irredeemable” and likened it to a slum.

Soyinka praised the transformation of the building, saying, “If eating one’s word produces a morsel like this, then it’s a very tasty set of words”.

“I have been guilty of saying other people do not merit this kind of monumental dedication, and then I had to stand up in public and watch my name being put up as yet another appropriator. It just didn’t seem well with me.

“I accepted this honour with mixed feelings. First of all, I’m notorious for having criticised any appropriations. Personal appropriations of public monuments by some of our past leaders, which would end up that everything is named after them.

“I’ll be modest, given the general estimate, to say that about 25 percent of monuments, whether they are buildings or roads in particular in this country, are well and truly deserved.

“I have another reason, which is nostalgia. I remember this building was first erected during the military regime. We had FESTAC ‘77 in this very hall. It’s a different hall completely, it’s nothing like what that building became over the years,” he said.

“Degraded to such an extent that when Lagos was celebrating its 50 years anniversary and we looked for a hub, a centre of activities which would take place elsewhere, one of the places we visited was here, which is now transformed.

“I took one look at it and when the governor and his team wanted to come back to take a second look, I said you go without me. I said I would advise you, get somebody secretly, plant a bomb, and blow it up. It was irredeemable. I said ‘it’s not just a desert, it was a slum’.”