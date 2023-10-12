Soyinka, Osoba, Momoh, Abati, Others to Speak At Naija Times Anniversary Lecture

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has formally accepted to honour the invitation to the third anniversary lecture and book presentation of Naija Times, which comes up on October 19, at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The acceptance to speak at the event by the professor of comparative literature, civil rights activist, and humanist is viewed as an endorsement of Naija Times, which, in three years, has emerged as a prominent and independent online newspaper.

Soyinka will be giving a good- will message to back the keynote by one of his former students and former presidential spokesman, Dr. Reuben Abati – the critically engaging newspaper columnist, public intellectual and lead anchor of the ‘The Morning Show’ on Arise News.

Abati will be speaking on the theme of the event, ‘Journalism in the service of society,’ which is the slogan of Naija Times. The high-profile occasion will also feature the presentation of Naija Times’ first publication, titles “For a Better Society: A compilation of Editorials published in Naija Times from September 2020 to July 2023.”