Soyinka Emerges Most Outstanding Auto Insurance CEO Of The Year 2024

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Olaotan Soyinka, has emerged the ‘Most Outstanding Auto Insurance CEO of the Year’ in 2024.

The award was presented to him at the Business Excellence Award organised by Beta Media Group in Lagos. Soyinka’s nomination and eventual victory has been highly commended by watchers of the industry.

A very dedicated professional and one who is highly committed to the growth and development of the insurance industry in Nigeria and beyond.

In his appreciation speech, Soyinka expressed gratitude to the organisers of the event with every sense of humility and equally applauded the initiative of recognising individuals and organisations who are helping in promoting the Nigerian story in every facet of the economy.

He stated that this recognition was a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of the entire team.

He dedicated the award to every member of the organization and reiterated their commitment to strive for excellence and serve customers with the utmost integrity.

Soyinka is an erudite and well-grounded Underwriter with over 30 years cognate experience. He is a Graduate of Insurance from the University of Lagos and also holds an MSc degree in Marketing from the same university.

He is an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, AIIN. He joined Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc in March 1998.

A seasoned professional, who has plied his trade in both marketing and technical divisions over the years, he has been very instrumental in the transformation and consistent growth of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc since he became the MD/ CEO.

He has brought to bear his overwhelming wealth of experience in providing instructive leadership to the company while taking it to the next phase of its growth stage.

Soyinka is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School having successfully completed the Senior Management Programme of the Institution. He is also a member of the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938.

