Soyinka Decries Ban On Eedris Abdulkareem’s Song

Share

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has condemned the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for banning Eedris Abdulkareem’s latest song, Tell Your Papa.

He described the ban as a violation of the artist’s fundamental right to free expression, saying that any government that only tolerates sycophants and praise-singers is already sliding into an abyss.

In a statement released on Sunday, April 13, and signed by him, Soyinka labeled the NBC’s action as “petulant irrationality.”

He emphasized that the right to free expression is not a private affair, but one that resonates both on global platforms and in the most remote communities.

“Whatever regulatory body is responsible for this petulant irrationality should be compelled to reverse its misstep,” he said.

The statement, titled “SURELY, NOT AGAIN!!!”, reads in part: “Courtesy of an artist operating in a different genre — the cartoon — who sent me his recent graphic comment on the event, I learnt recently of a return to the culture of censorship with the banning of the product of a music artist, Eedris Abdulkareem.

“My position is that such a progressive move by the government and its agencies does not go far enough. It is not only the allegedly offensive record that should be banned — the musician himself should be proscribed.

“Next, PMAN, or whatever musical association Abdulkareem belongs to, should also go under the hammer. Nor should we ignore the cartoonist, Ebun Aleshinloye, who not only etched out his trenchant response to the ban but disseminated it all the way to Abu Dhabi. Let’s simply go the whole hog!”

Though Soyinka noted that he had not listened to the song, he insisted that the principle of free expression is non-negotiable and fundamental to any democracy.

“This is why I feel we should look on the bright side of any picture and thus recommend Aleshinloye’s cartoon — and others in allied vein — as an easy-to-apprehend, easy-to-digest summation of the wisdom of attempting to stifle unpalatable works of art or socio-political commentary.

“The ban is a boost to the artist’s nest egg, thanks to free governmental promotion. Mr. Abdulkareem must be currently warbling his merry way all the way to the bank. I envy him.”

He warned that censorship is not only counterproductive but subversive of civil liberties.

“We have been through this before, over and over again, ad nauseam. We know where it all ends. It is boring, time-wasting, diversionary — but most essential of all, subversive of the fundamental right of free expression.

“It also creates a permissive atmosphere of trickle-down power where governors have been known to pursue social critics across state borders, kidnap and imprison them for long spells, using the judicial machinery of never-ending trials.”

Soyinka also criticized theocratic authorities who arrest and imprison artists and thinkers for expressing their opinions.

“Any government that is tolerant only of yes-men and women, that accommodates only praise-singers and dancers to the official beat, has already commenced a downhill slide into the abyss.”

In the same statement, Soyinka expressed sorrow over the lynching of more than 16 travelers in Uromi, Edo State.

“It is a sadly opportune moment, but also an enraged one, to join in conveying my commiseration to the families of the latest victims of the lynch mob mentality that is fast overtaking the nation. Edo today — which state next? Nineteen youths in one fell swoop?

“Let this latest dent in the national armour not pass like the soul-searing orgy that ended the life of young student, Deborah Samuel.

“Recall that identified killers were set free to gloat, and pasted their photos on social media as having lit the consuming pyre — this in full daylight glare, in the presence of both citizen voyeurs and security forces.

“The horror is not in numbers but in the act itself. As long as the culture of impunity is given even the slightest legitimacy, such gruesome assaults on our common humanity will continue to prevail, and a reversion to brutish existence will become a nation’s stamp of identity.”

He further made a call for justice: “The culprits are in plain sight — and so are witnesses. There can be no excuses. My heart goes out to friends, colleagues, and families of victims and traumatized survivors of this senseless slaughter. Our thirst for justice must remain unslaked.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

