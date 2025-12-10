Nigerian playwright and Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, on Tuesday, decried President Bola Tinubu‘s son, Seyi Tinubu excessive security escort.
This is as the elder statesman urged President Tinubu to be cautious about his approach to regional security, domestic governance, and the use of state protection for privileged individuals.
Soyinka made this remark at the 20th Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism Awards in Lagos on Tuesday, December 9.
In a now viral four-minute, 25-second video shared by #Nigeriastories on X, Soyinka recounted an encounter which he described as recent in his hotel room in Ikoyi, Lagos State, that left him shocked at what he considered an extravagant display of state security.
He described seeing “An excessively large security battalion assigned to a young individual close to the Presidency,” an entourage he said was “sufficient to take over a small country.”
Soyinka revealed that the young man turned out to be Seyi Tinubu, the President’s son, adding that the discovery concerned him enough to contact National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.
“I was so astonished that I started looking for the national security adviser. I said track him down for me. I think they got him somewhere in Paris. But he was with the president; he was in a meeting.
“Then, I said I’ve just seen something I can’t believe I don’t understand, and I described the scene to him. I said Do you mean that a child of the head of state goes around with an army for his protection or whatever.
“I couldn’t believe it. Later on, I did some investigative journalism, and I found that apparently this is how this young man goes around with his battalion, his heavily armed soldiers,” he said.
“I was astonished,” Soyinka said, adding that “children must understand their place. They are not elected leaders, and they must not inherit the architecture of state power simply by proximity.”
In a separate remark captured at the same event in honour of veteran poet Odia Ofeimum and many others, Soyinka urged Tinubu to reconsider the scale of security personnel attached to Seyi, stressing that such resources are urgently needed elsewhere.
He humorously observed that if a major insurgency were to break out, perhaps the President should ask Seyi to “go and handle it,” given the size of his escort — but added that “beyond the humour lies a serious matter of priority and fairness.”
He warned that concentrating a battalion of operatives around one individual is inconsistent with a nation battling kidnappings, rural attacks, insurgency and criminal violence, insisting that security deployments must reflect national realities, not privilege.
Turning to the media, Soyinka praised journalists for resilience but urged stronger editorial discipline in an era of escalating misinformation.
He cautioned that “the next great conflict may well be triggered by the misuse of social platforms,” calling for renewed commitment to truth and verification, and describing credible journalism as one of Nigeria’s strongest defences against chaos.