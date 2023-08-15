Soyinka Calls For Immediate Release Of Mubarak Bala

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has called for the immediate release of Nigerian atheist, Mubarak Bala, who has been in detention since 2020.

Bala was on April 5, 2022, sentenced by the Kano State High Court to 24 years in prison after being convicted of blaspheming Islam.

A group of Muslims had filed a petition to the authorities accusing Bala of posting uncomplimentary messages about Islam on social media.

He was convicted of 18 counts of causing public disturbance under Sections 210 and 114 of the Kano State Penal Code, respectively.

The 37-year-old president of the Humanist Association of Nigeria pleaded guilty to all 18 charges and asked for leniency.

Speaking on the development, Soyinka in a statement issued on Tuesday evening, titled MUBARAK BALA’S OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT, called on well-wishers of Mubarak Bala to continue and indeed intensify their efforts, through whatever avenues, to secure his release.

“Thanks to my pledge to seize the first opportunity to personally deliver a signed copy of the recently launched Appeal by the above Prisoner of Conscience, Mubarak Bala, to the President, I have been bombarded by both local and international Human Rights organizations, with inquiries about the outcome.

“I regret to state that some media have completely misreported this, and I have yet to meet the current tenant of Aso Rock. I must, however exploit this opportunity to call on all those who participated in the August 5th launch of the document as well as well-wishers of Mubarak Bala to continue and indeed intensify their efforts, through whatever avenues, to secure the release of this unjustly persecuted youth whose only crime was to insist on his freedom of thought and belief, and its expression,” the statement read.

He added that there should be no let-up “until this symbol of our times is restored to full freedom and human dignity.”

It would be recalled that recently, notable writer, publisher, Ake Festival director, Lola Shoneyin, hosted the launch of Bubarak Bala’s pamphlet, ‘A Prison Letter to a President’.

The organisers provided the context for the event and Bala’s 24 years’ imprisonment which drew palpable shock and condemnation.

Speaking at the event, Soyinka said also called for a worldwide movement on behalf of the protection of the vulnerable and innocent, for those who have been denied justice.

He said, “On behalf of humanity, not just on behalf of Mubarak Bala, this internet gathering for it is one that we hope will spread to a worldwide movement on behalf of the protection of the vulnerable and innocent, for those who have been denied justice.

“I was completely nervous until a few weeks ago that Mubarak was still in prison. When he was first arrested because we all got the usual mood ally with both internal movements for human rights and external movements. I believe a letter of mine of solidarity was published in many fora and for some reason along the way, I got the impression that he has been freed.

“So, all these long years of living on total illusion which I believe so many of us do that so many of us do that so many times. We do not know just know how many thousands of innocent people are lingering in our jails this moment for no crime at all simply as victims of power play.”

He recalled his experience when he was in Kaduna, and the late Gani Fawehinmi became a tenant in the same hotel for quite a few weeks.

“You will not believe what his crime was? His crime was that he defended and took the case of the wife of a military/police officer as a lawyer in his professional capacity. Which angered the military/police officer and mustered a few brokers here and there, the next thing, Gani Fawehinmi found himself in prison.

“We managed to communicate as prisoners in some way. When such a thing can officer to happen to an officer of the law then just imagine what happens to an ordinary individual who happens to be a non-believer, who has chosen to interrogate the terrain of his mental /spiritual inculcations and come up with his own answers.

“He is not going around forcing anyone to follow him or forcibly inject anyone with psychotropic drugs which was a favourite of the Soviet Union at one time of those rigid days of communism.

“I believe this, I don’t believe this and I have a right to express myself in that condition that I have discovered myself. How can that possibly be a crime?

“It all boils down to power which Mubarak’s wife had said in that video. It is power, control, domination, manipulation, distortion even of the scriptures even to keep other people under control.

“It is alien of internal inadequacy of such people that they can only find and express themselves by indulging in the liberty of others unto themselves thereby feeling superior.”

He added, ‘It is time that we have a real conference, heart to heart continuing discourse on religion and society. How is it possible that Mubarak is being jailed for apostasy when in a Muslim country, Abu Salmon Rushdie of Satanic Verses was invited by a university to lecture, he was protected by the government, and he came in and delivered his lecture.

“But here, what does Mubarak have against Islam? Here it is power mixed with piety and property. You don’t belong to the origin of this religion but why have you interpreted just convenient passages your own way?

“In addition, to the statement of Mubarak here I stand. Mubarak also indicts certain elements of the society in positions of power. He made certain statements that demands an independent commission of investigation.

This time, don’t let us lose track of Mubarak. Now that we have found him, I appeal to all the human rights organisations, and pressure groups to look for other the other Mubarak Bala in our prisons, isolated, dehumanized, tortured, driven out, the amount of brain power that we are losing simply because some people prefer to use their brains to better the lives of others. They should use that energy to believe in themselves.”