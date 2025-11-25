Soyinka Applauds Alia’s Industrial Growth In Benue

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for the remarkable progress recorded in Benue State’s industrial sector, following an inspection tour of key projects in Makurdi, the state capital.

Prof. Soyinka, who visited Governor Alia on a courtesy call, inspected ongoing works at the Food Basket Brewery and the Benval Fruit Factory, both flagship industrial projects initiated by the current administration.

Before the inspection, the Nobel Laureate held a closed-door meeting with Governor Alia at the Presidential Wing of the Governor’s Lodge. The meeting was attended by the Group Managing Director of the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, CFA, and other senior government officials. The delegation later visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp along Gbajimba Road.

At the camp, Prof. Soyinka expressed deep sympathy for the displaced families, reaffirming his concern for their wellbeing. He noted that part of his visit was to assess the use of books he had earlier donated, assuring the IDPs that “all hope is not lost.”

The team subsequently toured the Food Basket Brewery along Gboko Road and the Benfruits Factory at the Industrial Layout in Makurdi. Prof. Soyinka praised Governor Alia’s infrastructural push, particularly the ongoing road and underpass projects, saying he was confident that Benue State is “on the path to optimal growth and development.”

At the Benval Fruit Factory, both Prof. Soyinka and Governor Alia expressed satisfaction with the facility’s expanding capacity. The engineer who led the tour, Henry Boager, confirmed that the factory had completed its test run phase and was ready to begin full-scale concentrate production.

Speaking with journalists after the inspection, Governor Alia reiterated his directive to orchard farmers to prepare for a bumper harvest season, stressing that the new factories will require a steady supply of oranges. He restated his policy that “by December, no oranges would leave Benue State,” insisting that all produce must be processed locally.

BIPC GMD, Dr. Asemakaha, disclosed that the company had geo-fenced and collected data on about 5,600 orchard farmers to ensure a reliable supplier network for the fruit-processing plants.

Prof. Soyinka’s visit is widely seen as a strong endorsement of the Alia administration’s industrialization drive, further strengthening Benue’s position as an emerging agro-industrial hub.