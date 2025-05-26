Soybeans: Nigeria To Earn N2.2trn From Export To Asian Markets

Share

As global price of soybeans surges from $550 to $1,060 per tonne in one year, Nigeria is expected to earn N2.2 trillion ($1.38 billion) from export of 1.3 million tonnes to China, India and Pakistan before the end of the year.

Although, local millers have complained that the massive export of the cereal forced the price to increase from N1 million to N1.18 million in 2024 as exporter mopped and compete for global market.

With soybean production struggling to meet rising local and international demands, it was gathered that Nigeria soybeans had about 45 per cent protein, making it one of the best quality meal across Asia countries.

According to Volza’s Nigeria Export data, the development had forced many of them to back off and were considering other measures to survive the upsurge, adding that Nigeria exported 2,430 containers of soyabeans between March 2023 and February 2024, when the price was $550 per tonne.

The exports were made by 66 exporters to 61 buyers, marking a growth rate of 3,757 per cent compared to the preceding twelve months.

The data explained that in February 2024 alone, 360 soybean shipments were made from Nigerian ports, leading to a year-on-year growth of 360 per cent compared to February 2023 and a -43 per cent sequential growth from January 2024.

Also, a former Area Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Command, Dera Nnadi, said that in terms of value, soybeans was the highest export commodity worth N92.05 billion, between January and June 2024 from the port alone.

Also, data by Index Mundi, a global trade portal, revealed that the Nigeria had produced 2.15 million tonnes of the oil seed in the last two years as local tonnage of the beans made the country to become the largest producer of the beans in sub-Saharan Africa.

However, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Federation of Agricultural Commodities of Nigeria (FACAN), Dr Victor Iyama, noted that soybean farming in Nigeria faced numerous challenges, including high input costs, low yields, post-harvest losses, lack of capital, pest infestations, and limited market access.

Farmers also struggle with inadequate technical knowledge, which affects productivity and profitability, leading to high price of the grain.

According to Africa Exchange (AFEX), surge in price of the grain led to 133 per cent year-on-year since 2024 from N1 million to N1.18 million per tonne, estimating a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in soybean prices in 2025.

It was learnt that, recently, the United States and China agreed to reduce tariffs on most goods after an escalating trade pressure instigated by President Donald Trump.

This makes Nigeria’s soybeans relatively cheaper than China’s, presenting an opportunity for the nation’s agro-based exporters to sell cheaper product to US consumers.

According to an agro-processing Manager at Ecobasic Seed Company Limited, Fimile Toks, in 2024, the US exported $12.4 billion of soybeans to China, saying if Nigeria could ramp up output and secure even a fraction of that market, the ripple effects could transform rural farming economies nationwide.

However, despite the opportunity and unfavourable weather conditions in major producing countries and increasing demand for animal feed and food production, the projected export by Nigeria is just 11.1 per cent of the United States earning from from soybeans export to China.

Toks added: “Nations build wealth through strategic exports. Look at Brazil, it overtook the US in soybean exports within five years by following a clear national strategy. Nigeria has the potential to do the same, with the right focus and leadership.

“It’s a highly profitable venture. Soybeans are in constant demand for feed, food and oil. They’re easy to grow, have highyielding seed varieties, and there are varieties less prone to shattering, making them a smart choice for farmers.”

Recall that a Kaduna-based farmer, Abdoulmalik Maisango, had said that soybeans had become a key ingredient in animal feed and soy milk, with high demand from agro-industries.

Also, National President of Soybeans Stakeholders Coalition of Nigeria, Ayodele Uwala, noted that the cottage industries were thriving by processing soybeans into soy milk, cheese, fortified bread and even local favorites like ‘moin moin.

Share