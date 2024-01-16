Soy, nuts reduce breast cancer recurrence –Study

Researchers have said that women who’ve survived breast cancer could up their dietary intake of soy, nuts, beans and whole grains to prevent breast cancer recurrence.

Results of the findings were published recently in the journal ‘JNCI Cancer Spectrum’. According to the study, higher intake of soy compounds called isoflavones was especially tied to better odds that cancer would not return. The study by researchers at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, United States and elsewhere also can’t determine “whether starting to consume these diets after diagnosis has the same effect as a lifelong dietary habit before diagnosis,” senior study author Dr. Channing Paller said in a Hopkins news release. That’s information that “patients are looking for,” he said.

The review of data on nutrition and breast cancer recurrence was conducted by Paller’s group at Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, along with researchers at other centers worldwide.