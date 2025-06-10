Sowunmi Praises Tinubu’s Mental Alertness After Lagos Visit

Share

Segun Sowunmi, a former spokesperson to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, has publicly praised the mental sharpness of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as “alert” and “intellectually sound.”

Sowunmi made the remarks during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Tonight, following a private visit to the President at his Lagos residence on Monday.

The visit, he explained, was aimed at engaging with the President directly on national issues and understanding why opposition parties often blame his administration for internal political challenges.

“I’ve known President Tinubu since 1994, and our relationship runs deep,” Sowunmi said. “I asked him tough questions, and he answered intelligently—without notes, without hesitation. His brain is very alert. Don’t mind that he appears frail; mentally, he is fit and focused.”

The PDP chieftain, known for his outspoken political commentary, emphasized that Tinubu’s responses during their discussion reflected a clear grasp of national issues and an analytical mind.

“When someone answers you off the cuff, articulating their thoughts clearly and logically, you can’t help but acknowledge their mental strength,” Sowunmi added.

His remarks come amid ongoing debates about President Tinubu’s fitness and capacity to lead, often fueled by opposition rhetoric and public speculation. Sowunmi’s endorsement of the President’s mental acuity is seen as notable, given his prominent role in the opposition camp.

The visit has sparked conversation across political lines, with observers interpreting the gesture as a call for more constructive engagement across party divides.

