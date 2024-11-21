Sowunmi Faults Wike’s Appointment As FCT Minister

Share

Segun Sowunmi, former Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is the party’s main and major problem.

Sowunmi made this remark while faulting President Tinubu’s appointment of former Governor of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory despite being an opposition leader.

According to the PDP chieftain, Tinubu had no business appointing Wike as a member of his cabinet.

When asked what the PDP’s main problem is, he stated that although people would like to say Wike he would rather say President Bola Tinubu.

“He has no business appointing our member into his cabinet without talking to us.

“He had no business taking Nyesom Wike from our party and appointing him,” he stated.

Sowunmi stated that when former President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted to form a government of national unity, he consulted the elders of the party.

He further explained that if Tinubu wanted the PDP to be okay, he would return Wike to the opposition party.

Despite the crisis rocking the party, Sowunmi believes that the PDP will be able to surmount them to reposition itself for power again.

He said the party is neither dead nor sick, arguing that the PDP is struggling with democracy.

