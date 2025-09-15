Sowunmi Denies Defection To APC, Says PDP Remains His Home

Former spokesman to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Segun Sowunmi, has dismissed speculations of his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following his recent visit to President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, Sowunmi clarified that his visit to the President and their public handshake did not amount to abandoning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he has been a member since its registration in 1998.

“Nigerians are funny people. This party (PDP) was registered in 1998 and I’ve been standing in this party since then. I’ve known the President since 1994, and because I visited him once, people are beginning to talk about defection? Let’s get to serious business, I am not leaving this party,” Sowunmi said.

The PDP chieftain stressed that after decades of Nigeria’s democracy, there is a need to start building consensus around development rather than focusing only on criticism.

He explained that his conversation with Tinubu touched on issues affecting the country, including insecurity in the North, challenges in Rivers State, and the impact of government policies on ordinary Nigerians.

“So visiting the President doesn’t amount to decamping to APC,” he emphasized.

Sowunmi urged Nigerians to focus on national progress, insisting that dialogue across party lines is essential if the country is to catch up with nations making significant developmental strides.