Sowore’s Kinsmen Condemn Assaults On Egbetokun, NPF

The kinsmen of the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, Ese-Odo Progressive Forum, in partnership with the Ondo State Democratic Vanguard, has described the attacks on the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, as baseless and malicious.

Speaking at a press conference in Akure, the convener of the group, Comrade Olusegun Victor and Akintunde Sowore, said the attacks by Omoyele Sowore and his cohorts are harmful to the progress of the country.

The group alleged that the attacks are sponsored by desperate politicians and politically exposed officers in the police force who were determined to destabilize the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

It said: “We, the members of the Ese-Odo Progressive Forum, in partnership with the Ondo State Democratic Vanguard, have gathered today to respond to the baseless and malicious attacks on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by Mr Omoyele Sowore.

“As a group of concerned citizens, comprising notable individuals from the Ese-Odo Local Government Area and other parts of Ondo State where Mr Sowore himself hails from, we feel it is our duty to address these attacks, which we find not only reckless but harmful to the progress our country has made in securing its future.

“Mr Omoyele Sowore’s repeated attacks on IGP Egbetokun are not only baseless but they are also sponsored by desperate politicians and politically exposed officers in the police force who are determined to destabilize the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“This campaign of vilification is nothing more than a well-orchestrated distraction, aimed at diverting attention from the significant strides being made in securing our nation, particularly under the capable leadership of IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

“These efforts are clearly meant to discredit and undermine the ongoing positive work of the police under his watch.

“As people of Ese-Odo, we are a community that has always been known for its decency, principled values, and commitment to societal harmony. We are proud of our history and our people, who have never been agents of destabilization.

“Unfortunately, this is a description that seems to be ascribed to Mr Sowore by his actions, which continuously run counter to the principles we hold dear.

“We stand firmly with those who believe that, unlike the individuals who misuse their power, IGP Egbetokun has chosen the legal path to address Mr. Sowore’s reckless and defamatory statements.

“Rather than resorting to intimidation, the IGP has responded in a manner that befits his office and the law, proving his commitment to justice, professionalism, and the rule of law.

“In light of the unwarranted insults and falsehoods that have been directed towards IGP Egbetokun and the Nigeria Police Force by Mr Sowore and his band of cyber bullies, we, the Ese-Odo Progressive Forum and the Ondo State Democratic Vanguard, offer our sincere apologies to the IGP and the Force.

“These attacks are not only damaging to the reputation of the Police but also to the collective effort of all Nigerians who support the progress our security agencies are making.

“To clarify matters for the record: Mr. Sowore’s recent claims regarding the continued tenure of IGP Kayode Egbetokun are not only erroneous, but they are also misleading. The continued appointment of the IGP is supported by the laws of our nation.

“It is fully in line with the President’s prerogative to appoint and remove any service chief. As is the case with other high-ranking officials in our country, Mr Sowore must understand that such appointments are not subject to the whims of any one individual. For example, Colonel Ahmed Ali (rtd) served as the Comptroller of Customs for eight years, despite having left the Army long before his appointment.

“Similarly, General Hannaniya, who was appointed as the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), had also been out of public service for many years. This is a long-established practice.

“It is important to note that the appointment of the Inspector General of Police requires the confirmation of the Senate after the recommendation of the Police Council, based on the President’s nomination.

“Additionally, the new Police Act guarantees a four-year tenure for the IGP, in line with constitutional amendments. Therefore, the actions and the continued stay of IGP Kayode Egbetokun are firmly grounded in the legal framework of our country.

“We urge Mr Omoyele Sowore and his supporters to reconsider their actions, retrace their steps, and desist from further undermining our national security. Their actions only serve to ridicule and destabilize the important progress we are making as a nation.

“More specifically, they bring unnecessary disrepute to the people of Ondo State, and particularly to the good people of Ese-Odo Local Government Area, who are known for their commitment to peace and progress.

“We stand by our security forces and our leadership, and we will continue to support the efforts of IGP Kayode Egbetokun and the Nigerian Police Force as they work to make our country safer for all.”

