Sowore’s Arrest An Assault On Democracy, Says Atiku

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has condemned the arrest of human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, by the Nigeria Police, describing it as a blatant assault on democracy and a violation of constitutional rights.

In a statement posted on Friday, Atiku expressed shock and disappointment over Sowore’s arrest, along with that of several other citizens who were reportedly detained while peacefully protesting in different parts of the country.

He wrote, “I am shocked and disappointed, but not surprised. Shocked that in 2025, decades after we defeated military rule, this government still treats dissent as a crime. Disappointed because those in power today once thrived on protests. But not surprised, for Bola Tinubu continues to show Nigerians exactly who he is and what he intends to be, if we allow him.”

Atiku described Sowore’s arrest inside a courtroom as “a new low” and “an open assault on democracy,” adding that it symbolized the administration’s contempt for the rule of law.

He further said, “The arrest of other peaceful protesters across the country only deepens the stain. Protest is not a crime; it is a constitutional right.”

The former Vice President demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Sowore and all others arrested during and after the protest, urging the Federal Government to end its harassment of dissenting voices.

He further remarked that, “Democracy cannot coexist with tyranny.”

Sowore, a publisher and activist known for his strong stance on government accountability, was reportedly arrested on Friday while attending a court session in Abuja.