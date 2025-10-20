Sowore Walking A Fine Line With MNK Protest, Says Sunday Dare

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on media and communication, Sunday Dare, has criticized the protest led by activist Omoyele Sowore over the continued detention of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, describing it as counterproductive and detrimental to the judicial process.

In a statement shared on Monday, Dare warned that protests, threats, and inflammatory rhetoric surrounding ongoing court cases only serve to create unnecessary tension and undermine the rule of law.

“Protests, threats, attempts at mob actions, and inflammatory rhetorics do not aid the judicial process. Instead, they hinder it, creating unnecessary tension and undermining the rule of law,” he said.

According to him, Sowore’s “pastime of PR agitation and courting public sympathy to interfere with judicial proceedings is outdated and counterproductive in a modern democracy.”

Dare noted that such actions would not be tolerated in Western democracies, arguing that “Sowore and his team can never try these stunts in Europe or America. You cannot employ protest and civil unrest to demand the release of someone accused of terrorism and whose case is still in court. Not even in America.”

He emphasized that the case of Nnamdi Kanu predates President Bola Tinubu’s administration and remains strictly within the jurisdiction of the judiciary, where it is progressing in accordance with due process.

“The administration of President Tinubu respects the independence of the judiciary and will not interfere in ongoing legal proceedings,” Dare added.

He further cautioned that while freedom and democracy are essential pillars of governance, they must be exercised within legal limits.

“Freedom and democracy have their limits. Testing these limits will invite the full application of the laws as clearly stated. On this one, Sowore is walking a fine line,” he warned.

Dare reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is delivered fairly and transparently.