Sowore: The Colour Of Rusting Gold

For long, I have followed Omoyele Sowore. Sowore has popularised rights activism and mentored many young people in Nigeria who now choose activism as a “profitable” engagement. Days ago, Mr. Sowore exhumed a stillborn media blackmail against an innocent and courageous Nigerian lady cop – CSP Nkeiruka Nwode – and ran to town with it, making futile attempts to taint with tar Nwode’s excellent display of patriotism and integrity which should ordinarily attract national honours to her in sane climes.

In the words of Sowore, “… CSP Nwode allegedly connived with others in the judiciary to imprison whistleblower Nnamdi Emeh after he exposed what he termed a police-linked organ-harvesting ring”! At first, I was concerned about the collateral damage that Sowore was doing to his own image in the typical dramatic irony which the anti-Nwode campaign turned to be.

Those who listened to Sowore saw a desperate man who was so impatient that he could not undertake simple preliminary investigations to establish the validity of the story he was told. Believing that Sowore was hastily lured into the act probably by the well rehearsed pathetic presentation of Nnamdi Emeh, the provocateur who played the victim, I moved to apprise Sowore the truth behind Emeh’s ordeal to enable Sowore retract his fallacious claims against Nwode and adopt proper narrative and approach in his obvious bid to help Nnamdi Emeh. For the records, CSP Nkeiruka Nwode was the Zonal PRO of the Nigerian Police Force, Zone 13, Ukpo.

The truth which Omoyele Sowore is running away from is that CSP Nwode received a complaint of two missing persons and unauthorised financial transfers from the bank accounts of the missing persons to the tune of N100 million. The complaint was one Miss Onyinye Ekwueme who came in company of her lawyer, Barr. Nweke.

The missing persons were Chibuike Ekwueme and TooChukwu Ekwueme – siblings of the complainant. CSP Nwode activated the procedural investigations of the complaint and it was discovered that the missing persons were detained by the Rapid Response Squad of the Anambra State Police Command at Awkuzu; and that funds were allegedly stolen from the detainees accounts by Mr Nnamdi Daniel Emeh, aka Nelson, an ICT expert and intern serving in RRS office.

Nnamdi Emeh was already on the run by then! Debit alerts of the unauthorised withdrawals were provided by the account officer of detained Chibuike Ekwueme. The police traced the funds to a first generation bank account of one Iloama Oliver Azubike. The account owner who happened to be the Vice Chairman, Bureau De change, Main Market, Onitsha was arrested.

Her sin was that she catalysed dispassionate investigations into the detention of the Ekwuemes and the alleged stealing of funds to the tune of N100 million from the detainees’ bank accounts…

He stated that a certain DSS personnel by the name Paul Okorie was the person who requested his account. He provided it, and when the money was transferred, he asked him to take the dollar equivalent to his in-law working with a bank in Onitsha (name withheld), by the name Obiora Onyedika. Onyedika was arrested and he confessed that he received the funds on behalf of his in-law who he said was a DSS operative. The search for the said DSS operative and the intern, Nnamdi Daniel Emeh (who has become Sowore’s client) had intensified.

At this point, Nnamdi, who had warned CSP Nwode to steer clear of the investigations, unleashed a series of sensational media blackmail against Nwode, accusing her of complicity in murder and a thriving organ transplant ring going on in RRS office, Awkuzu.

The fact is that CSP Nwode never worked in the RRS Awkuzu all her life. Her sin was that she catalysed dispassionate investigations into the detention of the Ekwuemes and the alleged stealing of funds to the tune of N100 million from the detainees’ bank accounts allegedly by Emeh and others.

Eventually, Emeh was caught by the long arms of the law outside the shores of Nigeria and brought to face criminal charges before a court of competent jurisdiction. The Force Headquarters also investigated Emeh’s viral allegations against CSP Nwode and found her untainted. The attempt of Sowore to resurrect Emeh’s mischievous and infantile blackmail is unfortunate.

Typical of dramatic ironies, this misadventure has projected beyond bounds the integrity and patriotism of CSP Nwode who has defended the force and hapless Nigerians silently and unheard like the ant for Nigerians to appreciate. At the same time Sowore has exposed his hypocrisy and punctured his much taunted pedigree. A true activist should be interested in the facts of any issue and make truth the pivot of his activism.

Dabbling into issues without proper information as Sowore has done in the matter under review smacks of bias and calls his integrity to question. It is equally wrong that a man who has been severally protected by the judiciary could disrespect the court by engaging in fallacious media hype of a matter that is sub judice. In all, Sowore reminds many of the colour of rusting gold.