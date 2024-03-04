Sowore Tackles Akeredolu’s Wife Over Diatribe With In-Law Over Support For Aiyedatiwa

A human rights activist, Allen Sowore has criticised the wife of the former governor of Ondo State, Mrs Betty Akeredolu over her attack on the niece of her late husband, Mrs. Funke Haruna-Akeredolu for supporting Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Mrs Akeredolu on her Instagram page tackled her sister-in-law for backing Governor Aiyedatiwa for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket ahead of the governorship election coming up on November 16.

Betty had said “Behold the face of Aketi’s niece, Funke Akeredolu Aruna, the former Deputy Chief Protocol to Aketi, shamelessly parades as ‘I am lucky’ Bloody serpent! Time will tell if she is truly lucky!”

However, in her reaction, Mrs Funke Haruna said she had been in Aiyedatiwa’s camp when her late brother was alive and not blackmail or intimidation could change her support for the governor.

Her words “I won’t back out from Lucky’s camp. I cannot see where the light is and follow darkness. All these things that are flying around Lucky are pure lies because as a Christian I cannot pitch my tent with lies. I have high integrity.

“What happened between the former governor and Aiyedatiwa is just pure politics. Even on the issue of impeachment, there was nowhere Aketi said anything about the impeachment against Lucky. You know there was no time. So, these things going on are just pure politics.

“Mummy(Mrs. Betty Akeredolu) that is fighting me and attacking me now, she has her own reason because she is not supporting this present governor. At least from Lucky’s side, he gave my uncle a befitting burial which I think he did quite well.”

But in his statement titled ‘Betty Akeredolu’s Political Turmoil: Navigating Control Amidst Loss of Husband’ Sowore said the action of the widow of the former was as a result of the loss of the State treasury.

Sowore said the primary transgression of the Funke Haruna lies in her overt support for Aiyedatiwa’s bid to extend his term as governor beyond February 2024. He said Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has been endorsing another aspirant as the proclaimed anointed successor of the late governor.

His words “Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu overlooks the substantial state resources invested in her late husband’s health and the allocated over N450 million for the dignified state burial. Instead, she chooses to acknowledge the contributions of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“However, the President proceeded to express gratitude to Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa for his efforts and the dignified state burial according to the late governor. This left her visibly disappointed!

“In January 2023, Betty Akeredolu also directed her scrutiny towards Bunmi Ademosun, then-Special Adviser on Multilateral and Intergovernmental Affairs to Akeredolu, accusing her of providing concoctions from fake pastors to the late governor. Betty emphasized reliance on Western medical care for her husband’s well-being.

“Contrary to traditional expectations of widowhood, Betty Akeredolu appears resolute in engaging in political battles, earning her adversaries among prominent figures such as the Minister of Interior, Olubumi Tunji Ojo, former deputy governor Agboola Ajayi, Timilehin Adelegbe (Member House of Representatives, representing Owo/Ose Federal Constituency), Senator Ajayi Borrofice, and present deputy governor Olayide Adelami, among others.

“This upheaval is perceived as part of a broader strategy to maintain control of the state until 2032, despite the setback caused by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s passing on December 26, 2023.

“Betty’s unwavering pursuit of power and the preservation of her interests raise questions about her genuine mourning of her late husband. Even in her written tribute to her late husband, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu took jabs at her husband’s former aides.

“Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu’s actions seem to align with the prevailing belief in the state that she is eccentric and may be struggling with a bipolar