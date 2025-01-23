Sowore Speaks On Nigeria Police Plot To Arrest Him

Share

Omoyele Sowore, a two-term presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, (AAC) and Publisher of Sahara Reporters has claimed that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) launched a manhunt for his arrest.

Sowore who made this claim on Wednesday shared a video he recorded during an altercation with officers of the Nigeria Police on Murtala Muhammed International Airport Access Road in Lagos.

New Telegraph reports that the video, which recently went viral on social media, shows the activist telling the officers stationed on the road to stop causing traffic on Airport Road.

Following the viral video, Sowore alleged that the police are currently searching for him in a post via his X handle.

The activist, however, expressed readiness for the arrest, stating that he is currently available in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The post reads, “I have been informed that the Nigeria Police Force is searching for me. I am currently in Abuja and available at their convenience.

It appears that the new year is about to start on a positive note! #RevolutionNow”.

