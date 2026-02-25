Sowore Speaks On Egbetokun’s Resignation

Human rights activist and the 2023 Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has said that the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) is an acknowledgement that his tenure was never legal.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Wednesday, Sowore alleged that Egbetokun, during his tenure, tried to arm-twist the police.

According to the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Egbetokun used force on policemen asking for better welfare and “fumbled” throughout his tenure, alleging he did nothing to curb criminal activities.

“This removal or resignation, as they like to address it, is an acknowledgement of the fact that his tenure was never legit.

“He did use force. I was arrested after we did the police protest, detained and attacked inside the cell at the Force Intelligence Department (FID) by men of the police force led by the Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

“Several policemen who forwarded messages and WhatsApp groups asking for better welfare for policemen and promoting our protests were also arrested, so many of them were kicked out of the police force, some of them were detained for several months, so he used force.

“Even while he was in office at the headquarters, you must have seen a video. I visited the headquarters briefly, and I know what I heard from the policemen.

“He was the person who declared that he was the tiger himself; he was a sheep throughout his tenure. He did nothing to curb criminal activities, nothing to actually bring professionalism, contrary to what you’re saying.

“He just fumbled through his tenure. That is why we must recognise that it’s important to take a stand when issues or principles are involved.

“The principle here is that when someone is retired, and the law doesn’t permit you to extend their tenure for four years, don’t try to do it.

“He was the IGP who promoted people who didn’t deserve promotion and didn’t promote those who deserved promotion.

“Those protests led to the promotion of 74,000 policemen, the removal of 500 policemen, and senior police officers who, I think their age,” he added.