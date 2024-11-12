2027: Finally, Sowore Opens Up On Coalition With Peter Obi

Share

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has clarified why he can’t form a coalition with the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Speaking in a recent interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Sowore said he had been contesting for the presidency long before Obi gained national prominence.

According to him, joining a coalition with Peter Obi would be going against what he has always stood for.

Sowore further claimed that Obi isn’t different from other corrupt politicians, adding that he’s only better at packaging

“Before you discovered Peter Obi, I was already running for President. All these shouts about Peter Obi… He just knows how to package. Anyone can do it.

“If I join Peter Obi, I will be going against what I have always stood for. Which is that, I will never support a Nigerian leader who has held any political office before whom I consider non-performing.

“It’s the same reason I would never have joined hands with Atiku. And the Peter Obi you are talking about was Vice Presidential candidate to Atiku when I was presidential candidate in 2019.

“So, what are we talking about? There is no lesser evil in my book. If you are evil, you are evil.

“If you are good, you are good. I have a general disdain for non-performance.” Sowore noted.

