Sowore Slams N500m Suit On Lagos CP For ‘Unlawfully’ Declaring Him Wanted

Rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has slammed a N500 million suit on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, at the Federal High Court in Lagos for ‘unlawfully’ declaring him wanted.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the Nigerian Police Force, were joined as co-respondents in the suit. The Lagos CP had on Monday declared Sowore wanted for allegedly attempting to lead a protest on the Third Mainland Bridge over the demolition exercise in poor settlements of Oworonshoki by the state government.

Dissatisfied with Jimoh’s action, Sowore filed a fundamental rights suit to enforce his constitutional rights to dignity, liberty, freedom of movement, expression, and peaceful assembly as guaranteed under the Nigerian constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

In an affidavit of urgency sworn to by Sowore, he argued that Moshood’s action has no basis because it was done without any prior invitation, warrant or formal charge.

He added that the policeman’s action had impaired his constitutional rights and unlawfully damaged his reputation as a journalist, activist, and former presidential candidate, saying he would have honoured any lawful invitation extended to him.