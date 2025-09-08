Sowore Slams DSS Over Attempts To Deactivate Facebook Account

After the Department of State Services (DSS) allegedly petitioned Meta to deactivate the account of human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, the activist has called out the agency, describing the move as “Incompetent”.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the DSS on Saturday wrote to X, asking the microblogging site to delete Sowore’s tweet, which described President Tinubu as a criminal.

The secret police tagged Sowore’s statement defamatory and a threat to national security; however, Sowore declined, pledging not to delete it.

Speaking on Monday through his verified X handle, the Publisher of Sahara Reporters said the DSS had requested his account’s deactivation on Facebook.

Sowore shared a letter signed by Uwem Davies on behalf of the Director General of the DSS, titled “Misleading Information and Willful Intention to Further an Ideology Capable of Serious Harm, Incitement to Violence, Cyber Crime, Hate Speech to Discredit/Disparage the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Cause Serious Threat to National Security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”

The letter was addressed to Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California and dated September 7, 2025.

It accused Sowore of hate speech and actively engaging in spreading untrue, misleading information with a post dated August 26, 2025.

The corporation demanded “for immediate and urgent ban/deactivation of a Facebook account owned by Omoyele Sowore through his Facebook page or any other account maintained by him.”

Citing several legal provisions, including Section 51 of the Criminal Code Act, Sections 19, 22, and 24 of the Cyber Crimes Act 2025, and the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, the DSS justified its demand.

The letter also warned of measures to be taken if Meta fails to meet the set ultimatum, which is September 8th, 2025.

Responding to the situation, Sowore accused the corporation of incompetence and highlighted the killings of over 130 citizens in a recent incident.

“Too idle and incompetent to secure Nigeria… has now written to @facebook, begging them to delete content they find ‘offensive’ to their equally idle, tired, and criminal Commander-in-Chief,” Sowore wrote.