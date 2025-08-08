Sowore Released From Detention, Says Fight For Justice Continues

Human rights activist and #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore has been released from what he described as “unjust, illegal, and unwarranted detention” by the Nigeria Police Force.

In a post on his social media handles on Friday, the publisher of Sahara Reporters and 2023 Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) said the police had “capitulated to the demands of the revolutionary movement,” leading to his release.

“I have been released from unjust, illegal & unwarranted detention. However, it is nothing to celebrate, but thank you for not giving up!” Sowore wrote, ending his statement with the hashtag #RevolutionNow.

Sowore’s arrest had led to public outrage, with protests held outside the Force Headquarters in Abuja demanding his release.

Similarly, supporters and civil society groups have condemned his detention, calling it an attack on free speech and democratic rights.

The activist, a vocal critic of successive Nigerian governments, has faced multiple arrests in recent years over his political activism and criticism of government policies.

While Sowore expressed gratitude to his supporters for their persistence, he stressed that his release was not the end of the struggle, indicating that the campaign for social and political reform would continue.