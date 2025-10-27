Sowore Regains Freedom As Lawyer Vows To Continue Legal Battle

Human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has regained his freedom from prison custody on Monday, October 27, 2025, following his controversial detention by police officers last Friday.

Sowore’s release comes days after he was taken from the court premises despite being granted bail, a move that led to outrage among civil society groups, legal practitioners, and human rights advocates who described the action as a violation of due process and the rule of law.

Confirming his release, Sowore’s counsel, Tope Temokun, Esq., issued a statement celebrating the triumph of justice and resilience.

“The court spoke. The Constitution spoke. Today, freedom has spoken!” Temokun declared, commending Nigerians, civil society organizations, and media advocates who resisted what he termed acts of tyranny.

While welcoming Sowore’s release, Temokun cautioned that the legal battle was far from over, noting that charges against his client remain pending in court.

“The struggle is not over. The charges remain in court, and we will continue to confront them with the full force of law and truth.

“Nigeria must never become a country where our voice becomes our crime,” he added.