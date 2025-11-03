Sowore Reacts As Lagos Police Declare Him Wanted

Human rights activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has reacted to reports that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, declared him wanted for allegedly disturbing public peace.

In a post on his verified X handle on Monday, Sowore said the police action followed their “failure to execute a shoot-on-sight order” during an operation in Oworonshoki.

Sowore stated that despite several attempts to reach the police Commissioner, his calls were ignored, but he plans to meet with him soon to address the matter.

The Lagos Police Command had earlier accused Sowore of mobilising people to incite unrest in connection with the ongoing demolition exercise in parts of the state.

Jimoh, while briefing journalists in Oworonshoki, said the activist’s actions were capable of breaching public peace and disrupting security operations.

According to him, Sowore’s activities are under investigation, and he is expected to report to the command headquarters for questioning.

The police said they will not tolerate any attempt by individuals or groups to cause breakdown of law and order under any guise.