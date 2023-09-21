Sowore Reacts As Irate Youths Set Man Ablaze In Kogi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general election, Omoyele Sowore, has strongly criticized the brutal lynching and burning to death of a man in Lokoja, Kogi State.

New Telegraph reports that an unidentified man was subjected to a gruesome act, being lynched and set on fire by enraged youths in Lokoja. The incident allegedly stemmed from accusations of the victim stealing someone else’s manhood.

In a post on his verified X handle on Thursday, Sowore said the barbaric act must stop immediately, and urged security agencies and a conscious public to rise to the occasion.

The media entrepreneur explained that this barbaric incident initially began in Calabar around a month ago and has now spread to Lokoja in Kogi State.

He wrote: “This 80s-era barbaric phenomenon of lynching innocent persons has returned to Nigeria, it started from Calabar about a month ago and has now moved to Lokoja in Kogi state.

“The trick is to accuse someone of stealing another person’s manhood impossibility- and before anything is said the wrongly accused person is coined to death or burnt alive. This barbarism must be stopped now, security agencies and a conscious public must rise to the occasion immediately.”

