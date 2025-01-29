Sowore Pleads Not Guilty To 17-Count Cybercrime Charges 

Share

Former presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has pleaded not guilty to a 17-count charge of cybercrime brought against him by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Sowore was arraigned before Justice Musa Liman of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, January 29

The charges, filed by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, centre on allegations that Sowore referred to the IGP as an “illegal IGP” via his verified X handle.

One of the counts read: “That you, Omoyele Sowore, on December 13, 2024, intentionally and knowingly sent messages through your verified X handle, ‘Omoyele Sowore,’ calling the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, an ‘illegal IGP.’

This statement, which you knew to be false, was intended to cause a breakdown of law and order, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015, as amended, and punishable under Section 24(2)(c)(ii) of the same Act.”

Other charges include allegations of cyberstalking, disobedience to lawful orders, and actions allegedly aimed at inciting public unrest.

Sowore was arrested and detained at the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) facility in Abuja on Monday after refusing administrative bail conditions.

He had been invited to the Force Intelligence Headquarters to address allegations of resisting and obstructing public officers, among other offences.

The Inspector General of Police accused Sowore of transmitting false messages that allegedly incited Nigerians against the Nigeria Police Force and harmed the reputation of its leadership.

Sowore pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His legal counsel, Marshall Abubakar, filed a bail application immediately after the plea was taken and Justice Musa Liman adjourned the matter until 3 p.m. on Wednesday to rule on the bail application.

