Sowore, Ojo Slam Ondo Executive Council On Vote Of Confidence

A human rights lawyer, Mr Allen Sowore, and other lawyers have slammed members of the Ondo State Executive Council for passing a vote of confidence on the State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that some Commissioners, Special Advisers, and other members of the State Executive Council had passed a vote of confidence on the ailing Governor who had not been seen in the State since he returned from Germany from medical vacation.

But On Saturday, Sowore in a statement titled “Collection of Commissioners’ Signatures for a “Vote of Confidence” on Governor Akeredolu: Much Ado About Nothing” said a vote of confidence is alien to the presidential system of government.

Sowore said “I have recently been informed about the concerted efforts of the Secretary to Ondo State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, and the ever-present Governor’s son, Babajide Akeredolu, who are actively gathering signatures from the state cabinet members.

“Their objective? To propose a vote of confidence in Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, while simultaneously expressing a vote of no confidence in the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“The vote of no confidence is a distinctive feature of parliamentary democracy. In such a system, the elected parliament can either affirm its support or push for the removal of the Prime Minister. However, it is crucial to note that the concept of a vote of confidence or no confidence holds no place in Nigeria’s presidential system of government.

“Respectfully, the Secretary to the State Government, being a lawyer, should be well aware that passing a vote of confidence on a governor who has been absent for over five months holds no substantial effect.

“Similarly, expressing a vote of no confidence in an elected governor or deputy is merely a futile exercise and a waste of time.”

Similarly, a former Chairman of the Akure Branch of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Abayomi Michael Ojo described the vote of confidence as an exercise in futility as it amounts to nothing.

Ojo said “The so-called vote of confidence is unknown to our constitutional democracy. It has no meaning, no foundation, and is unknown to our laws. It only exposed our political officeholders as selfish, greedy, and immoral and elevated their love for their offices above the interest of Ondo State. Governor Akeredolu is well-loved in Ondo State.

“We all want him to be well and resume his duties as governor of the state. He is human, his health and recovery should be more important to these political jobbers and jesters than trying to sustain themselves in office which the unfortunate and disgusting vote of confidence portrayed.”