…Ohanaeze Ndigbo Hosts End-of-Year Celebration in Akure

A human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, and the Ndigbo community in Ondo State have demanded the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and unity among Nigerians.

Speaking at the End-of-Year Celebration of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Sowore reiterated his call for the release of Kanu, describing his continued detention as an act of marginalisation of Igbo in the country.

However, he cautioned against external interference, saying, “No one should invite America or any foreign country to fix Nigeria for us. We must fix Nigeria by ourselves and make it work for everyone.”

According to him, Nigeria cannot have unity while one tribe sees itself as superior to another and treats others as inferior.

He said, “We cannot have unity in a country where somebody who has done business in a place has his business demolished because the government doesn’t like his ethnicity. We cannot have unity in this country where some terrorists are treated better than freedom fighters.”

Sowore said Nigeria is a creation of the British, and if the government wants Nigeria as a country, it must respect everybody who is a Nigerian. He said the government cannot throw into prison freedom fighters using the technicalities of the judges, saying he has not defended himself.

He added, “How do you defend yourself when you have not committed a crime? And what is the crime? Define the crime. For five years, nobody has been able to define the crime that Nnamdi Kanu has committed in this country.

“And that’s why I have been at the forefront of the free Kanu movement. I am not doing it for politics. Some people have accused me that I am doing it for politics.

Similarly, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Ondo State and Southwest, Onyeoma Chris Ezea, said the best way to unite the country is to free Kanu and allow a person of Igbo origin to become the president of the country.

Ezea said: ” Kanu, who is my leader, my brother, is fighting for the freedom of the Igbo people. Nigeria is one. And I keep saying that Nigeria is one. I am not interested in the division of Nigeria. The only thing I am saying is that what is the source for the goose should be the source for the gander.

“The Yorubas are taking their own slots. The Hausa/Fulani had their own slot. Goodluck Jonathan is not an Igbo; he is an Ijaw man. So don’t tell me that Jonathan took the Igbo slot, he is an Ijaw man. What the Igbos want is to participate in the policies of this country. We want to be the first citizens of this country.

“Because if you talk about development, it is the Igbos that are preaching one nation, one Nigeria. Because any place you go in this country, you will see that the most beautiful house you have there is owned by an Igbo man.

“Even in the most remote part of this country, you meet an Igbo man there. So we preach peace, we preach one nation, one Nigeria. But what is due for us should be given to us. And then let my brother and my leader, Nnamdi Kanu, be freed by the federal government of Nigeria.

In his keynote address, Ezea noted that the Igbo community has played a vital role in the economic development of Ondo State through enterprise, innovation, and resilience.

According to him, “The economy of this state cannot stand without the contribution of the Igbos. From Akure to Okitipupa, Owo to Ondo town, our people are deeply involved in commerce, real estate, and industrial development. We are partners in progress.”

He called for continued cooperation between the Igbo community and the state government, commending Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa for appointing three Igbo sons into his cabinet — a move he described as “a demonstration of inclusivity and fair representation.”

Ezea also appealed to the Bank of Industry (BoI) to provide accessible loans for Igbo traders in the state, stressing that such support would expand small and medium-scale enterprises that drive the local economy.

He further urged members to contribute toward the completion of the ultra-modern Ohanaeze community hall, a project he described as “a symbol of unity and legacy.”

In his remarks, Eze Ndigbo Sir Amb. Gregory Iloehika, who also chairs the hall project, recounted that construction began nearly two decades ago and has seen contributions from successive administrations in the state.

“This project represents our collective pride and must be completed to serve as a home for future generations,” he said.