Sowore Knocks Nigerian Youths For Wanting To Be PAs To Politicians

The two-term presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has faulted the attitude of Nigerian youths to politics in light of the swearing-in of 44-year-old Bassirou Diomaye Faye as the youngest Senegalese President.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Faye was sworn in as the President of Senegal on Tuesday in Dakar.

While this has elicited hopes that other African countries especially Nigeria will follow a similar path in electing young people, Sowore said youths in the country are majorly preoccupied with scheming to become Personal Assistants (PAs) to governors and other leaders.

READ ALSO:

“Our young people are concerned with doing what I call tag-along. They are more interested in becoming special assistants to governors or senators,” he said on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today. “I have not seen that clear aspiration from the young people.”