Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and human right activist, Omoyele Sowore, has faulted the U.S. airstrikes on Nigerian territory.

This is as the publisher of Sahara Reporters said that only competent and informed Nigerian leadership, not foreign powers can safeguard the nation and its citizens.

Sowore made this remark in a post shared on his X handle in reaction to the reports that President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth had authorized airstrikes on terrorist elements in Nigeria on Christmas Day.

“Although the Nigerian government now claims it was aware and describes the operation as a joint effort with vague ‘international partners,’ it is evident that the strikes were carried out without the genuine authority or informed consent of the weaklings masquerading as government under President Bola Tinubu,” Sowore noted.

He further berated the U.S. for conducting the operations, saying the strikes, reportedly targeting a village in Sokoto, shows a lack of understanding and genuine concern for Nigeria and its people.

“It is deeply troubling that Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, lacks the capable and sovereign leadership required to protect its people and its territory,” he said, adding that the country has effectively become a bystander while its sovereignty is violated under the direction of the U.S. President.

Sowore concluded by reaffirming his position that only “true, tested, and informed leadership” within Nigeria can adequately protect its citizens, warning against reliance on foreign powers or “imperiled, jaundiced neoconservatives operating from Washington, D.C.”

His comments have added to the ongoing debate over foreign military involvement in Nigeria and the country’s ability to independently address security challenges.