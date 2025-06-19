“Sowore Is More Competent Than Peter Obi” – Seun Kuti

Share

Popular musician, Seun Kuti has stirred reaction on social media with his opinion that the human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore is more competent than Peter Obi.

He made this known while speaking with his fans during a live video.

Kuti lamented over the state of the nation, and how the evil men sometimes disguise under different names to commit various atrocities.

During the chat, one fan had asked him whom he feels is more competent between Sowore and Peter Obi.

In response, he noted that Sowore is a better man for the job, than Peter Obi.

He went further to state that even the fan asking the question is better than Peter Obi.

Reactions trailing this posts;

@chi_chi_maria said: “Y’all need to stop with the tribalism. I’m Igbo and I support Sowore because his ideology makes sense, detailed. He’s been calling for real reform for years but people ignored him. Meanwhile, PO had 8 years and more yet no real change. Now he’s selling the same sweet talk.Wakeup”

@AMADIOHA01 wrote: “The SW will not stop coming for Peter Obi both individually and media.

Seun spoke about fulani herdsman terrorists but

@OneJoblessBoy

is more interested for Obi to be dragged than the killing go on because he feels like he is safe.”

@folamiyi wrote: “They won’t listen

I voted Obi last election but i observed he’s not a politician just an opportunist in politics. Go back to the days when Tinubu was the opposition, see what he did to become the president by power by force. Jonathan regime was dealt with by them”

