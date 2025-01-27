Sowore Granted Bail, Vows To Reject Conditions Compromising His Integrity

Share

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore has confirmed his release on bail following his appearance at the Force Intelligence Department (FID) of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja on Monday.

The activist who disclosed this via his verified X handle addressed the circumstances surrounding his detention and bail, describing the situation as part of a broader pattern of impunity within the police hierarchy.

Sowore revealed that he was summoned to answer several allegations, including resisting and obstructing public officers, disobedience to lawful orders, cyberstalking, and actions allegedly aimed at preventing arrests.

However, the activist claimed the charges stem from his outspoken criticism of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, particularly concerning the recent extension of his tenure.

Accusing the police of targeting him for his activism, Sowore said, “The police plan to detain me and take me to Lagos for a kangaroo trial.”

Sowore added that Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Dasuki Galandachi, had authorized his release on bail pending the outcome of the investigation.

Despite the offer, the activist maintained his stance against any bail conditions that could compromise his “innocence, dignity, and integrity.”

In his statement, he declared, “If such unreasonable conditions are imposed, I will choose to remain in detention until I am charged to court.

“Even then, I know there is no crime defined or to be investigated; it is just the impunity that has become the hallmark of the PoliceNG hierarchy.”

