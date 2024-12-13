Sowore Drops Further Information On Dele Farotimi’s Arrest

Share

Amid the ongoing saga of human rights activist and Lagos-based lawyer, Dele Farotimi, a two-term presidential candidate and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has alleged conspiracy among powerful elites to abandon the embattled lawyer in prison over his defamation case with Afe Babalola.

Taking to his verified X handle on Friday, Sowore made this claims while reacting to a move by Afe Babalola’s law firm through his partner, Ola Faro, who petitioned the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, LPDC, to expunge Farotimi’s name from the roll of legal practitioners in Nigeria.

According to the convener of #RevolutionNow, the plan is to be allegedly executed by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, judges and other politically exposed lawyers in Nigeria.

He, however, vowed to ensure Farotimi gets justice.

“This was the plan from the onset. It involves a conspiracy between powerful judicial caricatures, the @policeng, led by IGP Kayode Egbetokun, judges, and so-called influential politically exposed lawyers.

“The goal is to abandon @DeleFarotimi in a prison controlled by them with the help of a kangaroo magistrate court, essentially fighting him while his hands are tied behind his back.

“However, they got it all wrong! The fight will not end until justice is done,” he alleged on X.

New Telegraph recalls that in a ruling on Tuesday, Farotimi was remanded in prison after his bail application was adjourned till December 20, 2024.

On December 3, 2024, Farotimi was arrested by the police over an alleged defamation in his book titled ‘Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System’.

