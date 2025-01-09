Share

A two-term presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has lamented the prevailing economic hardship under President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Sowore who spoke on Thursday at Channel TV said the rising hunger and significant level of infrastructural deficit in the country indicate a failure of the government to invest the funds generated from the removal of fuel subsidy into the economy.

According to the human rights lawyer and publisher of Sahara Reporters, “There is total mismanagement of the resources of the country and I am not saying this because that is what people want to hear.

“It is because we were told as of a year ago when they took over power, the first decision they made was that they are going to remove subsidy and that whatever they saved from subsidy would be applied to managing the economy better to bring about prosperity, to bring about development.

“All of that cannot be shown anywhere in the country. I just came back from my state, Ondo State.

“The state of road infrastructure is the worst I have seen in a long time. I have not seen poverty like I have seen in recent times.”

