Sowore Case: Court Awards N30m Damages Against NPF

The presiding Judge of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Justice Musa Kakaaki, has ruled that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) acted unlawfully over its declaration of human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, wanted in 2025.

Justice Kakaaki, in a judgment delivered on Friday, February 20, held that the police action violated constitutional provisions and amounted to an abuse of power.

The court subsequently awarded ₦30 million in damages against the Nigeria Police Force, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh.

Justice Kakaaki reaffirmed that no Nigerian can be criminalised for exercising the right to free speech, peaceful protest, or for holding government authorities accountable.

The judge criticised what he described as the “Lawlessness” of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and held the IGP responsible for the misconduct carried out under his command.

He emphasised that a person can only be declared wanted after a valid court-issued warrant, proper notice, and credible evidence that the individual is deliberately evading lawful judicial process.

The court further ruled that the warning issued by Commissioner Jimoh on 27 October 2025, directing Sowore to stay away from Lagos State, was arbitrary, unconstitutional, and beyond the lawful powers of the police.