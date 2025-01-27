Sowore Arrives Police Headquarters For Interrogation

Share

Omoyele Sowore, a two-term presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) has arrived at the Force Intelligence Department Headquarters in Abuja to honour an invitation from the Nigeria Police Force for questioning.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Sowore was summoned to address several allegations, including resisting and obstructing public officers, disobedience to lawful orders, cyberstalking, and acts allegedly intended to prevent arrests.

On Monday, Sowore arrived at 9:58 am following the police’s invitation after he uploaded a viral video alleging extortion by officers at a checkpoint in Lagos.

READ ALSO:

The invitation letter from the Force Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police Force read in part: “This office is investigating a case of resisting and obstructing public officers, disobedience to lawful orders, acts intended to cause grievous harm or prevent arrest, compelling action by intimidation, reckless and negligent acts, refusal to assist public servants, and cyberstalking, in which your name featured prominently.

“You are requested to report for an interview with the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department (FID), through the undersigned, at SPO’s Room 212, 2nd Floor, Force Intelligence Department Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, opposite Force Headquarters, Area 11, Garki, Abuja, on Monday, 27th January 2025, at 10 a.m.”

However, all roads leading to the Force Headquarters on Monday were barricaded by heavily armed officers equipped with anti-riot gear.

The officers were stationed as a precautionary response to the planned demonstration.

Share

Please follow and like us: