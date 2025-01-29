Sowore Arrives Court For Trial Amid Cybercrime Suit

Share

Omoyele Sowore, former presidential candidate and human rights activist has arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja for his arraignment on comments he made on social media, referring to Egbetokun as an illegal Instagram.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Sowore will appear before Justice Liman of the Federal High Court in Abuja and is reportedly facing three charges related to Cybercrime under the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024.

According to the charges, filed in a suit marked FCH/ABJ/23/25, Egbetokun accused the activist of intentionally and knowingly sending messages through his verified Twitter account, where he referred to the IG as “illegal IGP Kayode Egbetokun.”

The police allege that these publications were false and aimed at causing a breakdown of law and order, adding that Sowore’s messages were aimed at causing unrest and undermining the authority of the police.

His legal team, led by Marshall Abubakar, confirmed that the charges will be heard in court.

It would be recalled that Sowore was arrested on Monday, January 29 after refusing to accept bail conditions set by the police following allegations of obstructing public officers and cyberstalking.

The charges have been brought in the context of ongoing tension between Sowore and the Nigerian authorities, particularly after a viral video he posted in December that alleged police extortion at a checkpoint in Lagos.

