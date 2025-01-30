Sowore Arrives Abuja Court For Bail Ruling

Share

Omoyele Sowore, the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and human rights activist has arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja for the court’s ruling on his bail application.

New Telegraph had earlier reported on Wednesday that the court adjourned to Thursday, January 30 for its ruling on the bail application filed by Sowore who is facing 17 counts of cybercrime charges.

Sowore pleaded not guilty to all 17 counts when they were read to him.

Justice Musa Liman made this decision to adjourn after hearing arguments from Sowore’s counsel, Marshal Abubakar, and the prosecution counsel for the Nigerian Police Force, Udey Jonathan.

In the charge, the activist was accused of using his X handle to post a tweet against the Inspector General of Police, calling him “illegal IGP Kayode Egbetokun.”

The police alleged that the statement was false and intended to incite a breakdown of law and order.

