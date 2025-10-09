Sowore Announces October 20 For #FreeNnamdiKanuNow Protest

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has announced October 20 as the date for a protest march to demand the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore, who made this disclosure on his verified X handle on Thursday, said the protest would be a “Historic” march to the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

While assuring that it would be conducted peacefully and legally, Sowore said that the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest would be an avenue to demand the release of the IPOB leader.

The Publisher of Sharara Reporters emphasised that he had reached out to other prominent Igbo leaders, including Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti; and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to join the protest.

He also urged all South-East governors, lawmakers, traditional rulers, and religious leaders to join the demonstration.

He wrote, “We now have a date for the historic #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest march to the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja. It is October 20 at 7 am.

“No more empty noise. Let @CCSoludo, @SenatorAbaribe, @alexottiofr, @PeterObi, and all others who claim to care step up and join us in person.

“Every governor, senator, member of the House, traditional ruler, priest, eze, Igbo person, and every Nigerian who believes in Kanu’s freedom should come out and do more than talk.

“I have tried reaching out personally to Dr. @alexottiofr, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo @CCSoludo, and Mr @PeterObi (through his team) today. Alex Otti and Soludo neither took my calls nor responded to my messages. T

“hey promised to tell Mr. @PeterObi about our plans, although he is currently travelling. I also reached out to Alhaji @AtikuAbubakar through his team, while Senator @SenatorAbaribe said he would return my call. I spoke with Obinna Agwuocha of the House of Representatives. He was receptive and encouraging.

“The Abia State House of Assembly members informed me that they plan to travel to London next week and then return directly to Abuja for further action.

“They mentioned they intend to visit the Attorney General of the Federation first to lodge a complaint; they didn’t anticipate a “placard” protest. I told them, That’s fine; what matters most is that we agree on a unified date for action.

“This is not the time for hesitation. If we genuinely believe that @MaziNnamdiKanu deserves freedom, then every leader of conscience must act, now, not later,” he wrote.