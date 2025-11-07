A human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has accused Senator Ned Nwoko and some police collaborators of allegedly threatening members of the Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels’ family, following public outcry over the arrest of her brother, Samuel Ojeogwu.

In a post shared on Friday, Sowore claimed that after his intervention earlier in the day, Nwoko and certain police officers began harassing the Daniels family, insisting they must apologise and facilitate Regina’s alleged return to a rehabilitation centre in Abuja.

According to Sowore, the lawmaker also plans to arraign Regina’s mother, Rita Daniels, and “summarily commit her to prison.” He described the situation as an abuse of power and called on Nigerians to resist what he termed “impunity and police corruption.”

“We must all stand firm against his impunity and that of our cash-and-carry police hierarchy, including the illegally appointed IGP under whose watch these impunities are carried out,” Sowore wrote, adding the hashtag FreeSammieWestNow— a reference to Regina’s brother, who was recently charged with conspiracy, assault, and theft by the FCT Police Command.

As of the time of this report, neither Senator Ned Nwoko nor the Nigeria Police Force has responded to Sowore’s allegations.

The matter continues to stir intense debate online, with many Nigerians demanding accountability and fairness in the ongoing case involving the Daniels family.