SOWD Initiative Empowers 50 Widows In Lagos

As the world commemorates the International Children’s Day celebration, the Succor for Orphans Widows and the Disabled Initiative (SOWD) have empowered a total of 50 widows in Lagos State, with both cash sums and food items.

SOWD, a non-governmental organisation, embarked on the empowerment for vulnerable widows and mothers of the society, in a bid to assist in lifting the burdens off their shoulders. Founder of the Initiative Mrs.

Ifeyinwa Cecilia Ejinkonye, told newsmen that the SOWD Initiative formerly known as Divine Project in 2003, was “born” out of genuine love and concern for vulnerable members of the society.

According to her, it is crystal clear that Lagos State is home to multitude of widows, most of who become relegated and abandoned by family and friends, soon after the demise of their husbands, to solely fend for themselves and their children.

She said that being aware of this neglect, SOWD decided to figure out a way of giving back to society by reaching out to widows, which she said is part of the concept of the initiative.

The event, held on Saturday, May 27, at the Saint Thomas More Catholic Church Hall, University of Lagos, (UNILAG), had in attendance, a large number of widows and people from dif- ferent walks of life.