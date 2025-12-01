Sovereign Trust Receives Board Approval To Raise N5bn Through Rights Issue

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc (the “Company”) has notified its shareholders and the investing public that its Board of Directors, chaired by Mr. Abimbola Oguntunde, has approved an initial capital raise of N5 billion through a Rights Issue. A statement from the Head, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations of The Company, Segun Bankole, confirms this.

According to the statement, this represents a strategic first step in the Company’s phased recapitalisation agenda, undertaken in alignment with the requirements of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) recently signed into law President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The NIIRA framework mandates stronger capital buffers and enhanced solvency positions across the insurance sector, reinforcing the need for proactive capital planning by responsible operators The Rights Issue is projected to be completed within the first quarter of 2026.

In line with global best practice, the Company has commenced structured engagements with all appointed professional parties, including issuing houses, legal advisers and auditors, and is currently finalizing the necessary regulatory approvals prior to the formal opening of the offer to shareholders.

At the Company’s 30th Annual General Meeting held on 25 September 2025; shareholders approved a set of key resolutions designed to strengthen Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc’s strategic and financial position.

Chief among these was the endorsement of a capital raise of up to N20 billion to reinforce the balance sheet, improve liquidity buffers, and expand underwriting capacity in line with the heightened capital expectations introduced under the NIIRA regime.