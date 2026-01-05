Sovereign Trust Insurance Unveils New MD/CEO

The Board and Management of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc (the Company) have announced the appointment of Dr. Lucas A. Durojaiye as the new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (MD/ CEO) of the company, following the retirement of the immediate past MD/CEO, Mr. Olaotan Soyinka, in December 2025.

Mr. Soyinka served the organization meritoriously for 27 years, including his last 10 years as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, during which he contributed to the growth and stability of the company. He has since formally exited the services of the underwriting firm.

The appointment of Dr. Durojaiye has received the approval of the Board of Directors and the regulatory body – National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) withthe new MD/CEO assuming office with immediate effect.

Prior to his appointment, he served as General Manager, doubling as Head, Northern Area Operations as well as Head, National Public Sector, where he contributed immensely to the company’s operational, technical and business development activities in the region.

“Dr LAD” as he likes to be addressed holds a Master’s Degree from Anglia Ruskin University, London and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Strategy from ABP United Kingdom.

He also holds both a Doctorate and Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Nasarawa State University, Keffi having been a Graduate of Insurancefrom Lagos State Polytechnic, (LASPOTECH). He has attended several top management trainings in Nigeria and overseas.

With cognate experience from FBN Insurance Brokers where he rose to the position of Acting Managing Director, Cornerstone Insurance PLC, Mutual Benefits Assurance PLC to mention a few before joining Sovereign Trust Insurance PLC, his foray spans over 27 years well spread experience in Insurance administration, (Brokerage Services, Underwriting, General Insurance, Investment/Life operations, Technical/Claims, Risk Management, Business Development as well as Public Relations.