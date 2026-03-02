Sovereign Trust Insurance Spreads Love With Fire Safety Drill

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc recently showed its love for the Saka Tinubu Market community in Victoria Island, Lagos, with a fire safety initiative, tagged, “Protecting What You Love.”

The underwriting firm partnered with the Federal Fire Service in organising a fire drill and sensitisation programme designed to equip the traders with life-saving skills. A statement by the insurer said the event emphasised prompt responses to fire emergencies in and around the market space.

In moving beyond the traditional symbols of love which many engage in on Valentine’s Day, the the firm chose to express its affection by prioritising the safety and well-being of the bustling market community on February 13, 2026, a day penultimate to Valentine’s Day.

The event had in attendance members of the market executives, shop owners, and shoppers in the ever-busy market. The Federal Fire Service officials conducted practical demonstrations on the use of fire extinguishers, emergency evacuation procedures, and fundamental fire prevention techniques.

The exercise was aimed at building the capacity of the market community to managing minor incidents before it gets escalated, thereby protecting lives and the assets of the shop owners in the incident of a fire outbreak.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Marketing and Business Development Division, Olajumoke Olatubosun, explained to the gathering the rationale behind the gesture.

She said: “At Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, our commitment to our communities extends beyond financial protection. We are concerned about the well-being of our customers and the things they hold dear to their hearts.

On this Valentine, we wanted to give a gift that truly matters—the gift of safety and preparedness by empowering the traders here at Saka Tinubu Market with the knowledge to handle fire incidents whenever it occurs.” The collaboration underscores the critical role of public-private partnerships in enhancing urban safety.

The Federal Fire Service lauded the initiative by commending Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc for its proactive approach to corporate social responsibility and its investment in public safety education.

The event was greeted with appreciation from the market leadership who noted that such practical interventions are vital for a high-density commercial area like Saka Tinubu Market in the heart of Victoria Island. The exercise concluded with a renewed commitment from all parties to prioritise safety as a shared responsibility.